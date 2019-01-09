2019 Outsourcing Survey now open

Our annual Outsourcing Survey is now open.

Once again Canadian Shipper and Inside Logistics magazines have teamed up to produce this comprehensive research to gain a better understanding of third-party logistics service use across Canadian industries.

Last year, for example, 44% of respondents cited reducing costs as their No. 1 supply chain challenge, while 13% said enhancing customer service. Will 2018 see a new challenge rise to the top of the list?

Are you getting the most out of your outsourcing relationship? What are the nation-wide benchmarks for service improvement when outsourcing? Do you know the major trends driving outsourcing today?

These are all crucial questions to determining whether you’re getting the most out of your outsourcing relationship or if you should be considering outsourcing certain supply chain management functions.

Please take a few moments to fill out our survey questionnaire by clicking on the link below.

The survey includes 23 questions, and should take less than 8 minutes to complete. Confidentiality is assured, and all respondents will receive the full survey results in advance of their publication, free of charge.

If you choose, you can also be entered into a draw for a $500 Best Buy Gift Card

2019 Outsourcing Survey