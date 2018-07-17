2018 Shipper’s Choice Awards announced

Toronto, ON — Another year, another crop of carriers that have exceeded shipper’s expectations as Canadian Shipper’s annual Shipper’s Choice Awards survey is out.

This year 34 carriers managed to surpass the Benchmark of Excellence. Particularly impressive are the 15 carriers who have scored above the benchmark of excellence for five years in a row or more, thus earning our special “Carrier of Choice” designation.

Our survey provides shippers, 3PL service providers and freight forwarders across Canada with the opportunity to set benchmarks for carrier performance on eight key performance indicators (KPIs) and to rate their top carriers against those benchmarks. Aside from identifying the best carriers across all modes through this process, survey respondents also provide clear indications of the different values Canadian buyers of transportation services place on each KPI based on mode as well as a comparison of how high these standards are set for each mode:

LTL Trucking

TL Trucking

Ocean

Air

Courier

Rail

The importance survey participants place on the KPIs for each mode (based on a five-point scale) is used as a weight in calculating carrier evaluations. Survey participants then rate up to three of their main carriers in each mode (again on a five-point scale.) The final weighted score for each carrier is derived by multiplying the carrier’s average performance score by the average importance rating for each key performance indicator for that mode.

Because survey participants are first asked to rate the importance they place on each of the eight KPIs when making their carrier selections, and that data is used as a weight on their carrier evaluations, we feel that the benchmarks set are truly standards of excellence. In other words, carrier performance is judged against an ideal of what shippers expect and the areas given the most weight are the ones that matter most to buyers of transportation services.

Carriers receive the Shipper’s Choice Award when their total score meets or surpasses the total benchmark of excellence for their mode. Only those carriers who exceed this benchmark have their names and scores included in the following tables.

Click here to read the full 2018 Shipper’s Choice Awards survey results.