 2018 another record-breaking year for Port of Toronto

Toronto, ON — The Port of Toronto moved approximately 2.2 million metric tonnes of cargo in 2018 which represents another strong year in marine imports.

In 2018, 178 ships visited the Port of Toronto, bringing sugar, road salt, cement, aggregate and steel directly into the heart of the city. Overall the port moved 2,179,795 metric tonnes of cargo in 2018, surpassing the record-breaking year the port experienced in 2017. Further, this is the third year in the last five years that the Port of Toronto has moved in excess of 2 million metric tonnes of cargo.

In 2018, the port received steel products including rebar, merchant bar, steel plate and coils totalling 69,281 metric tonnes, representing the highest level of steel product moved through the port in 20 years. In addition, the port recorded 14,391 metric tonnes in warehousing storage, the highest level recorded since 2011. Cement cargo imports remained strong for another year at more than 610,400 metric tonnes, and stone, aggregate and sand cargo levels continued to increase, ending the year at 189,133 metric tonnes. Salt and sugar imports at 735,948 and 560,625 metric tonnes respectively remained consistent with 2017 tonnages.

“From the cement and steel used to build and enhance infrastructure across the Greater Toronto Area to the sugar used to support the food and beverage industry, the goods delivered through the Port of Toronto are part of an important supply chain that services many of the city’s key sectors,” said Geoffrey Wilson, PortsToronto Chief Executive Officer. “The Port of Toronto continues to play a vital role in Toronto’s transportation infrastructure network by providing businesses with a convenient, sustainable and cost-effective way to bring goods, and people, into the heart of the city.’