200 kilograms of hash found hidden in shipment of chocolate bars in Halifax

Halifax, NS — Officials say an attempt to smuggle 200 kilograms of hash by hiding it in chocolate bars was foiled by border officers and an X-ray machine in Halifax.

A Mississauga, Ont., man is facing multiple charges after the discovery in a shipping container at the city’s port.

The Canada Border Services Agency said 51-year-old Owen Jagasar was charged with drug possession and importation on June 23.

The agency says the drugs were concealed in 100 chocolate bars, each containing two kilograms of hidden hashish, and were seized at the port on May 25.

The CBSA said its officers, acting on a tip, “noted anomalies in X-ray images while examining a marine container.”

The shipment originated in the Netherlands. The CBSA says the goods were destined for Ontario, where the arrest occurred.

”This is a significant seizure, and a great example of how our border services officers use a combination of instinct, training and tools to intercept illegal drugs,“ Calvin Christiansen, the agency’s Atlantic director-general, said in a statement.

Jagasar has been charged with importation of a controlled substance, possession for the purpose of trafficking, and two counts of conspiring to commit an indictable offence.