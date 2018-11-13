$18M for Port of Hamilton expansion

Hamilton, ON — The Government of Canada announced an investment of $17.7 million to expand and diversify the Port of Hamilton’s capacity, and to increase its multi-modal transportation options.

A new dock wall will be built at the Port’s busiest pier, and rail infrastructure will be upgraded to increase capacity and allow more rail providers access to the port. Roadways will be improved so trucks can access a new container positioning depot. Storage capacity will be increased with a new warehouse for multi-user bulk storage, and cargo laydown areas will be graded and paved.

The investment in port expansion strengthens trade connections to European, African and South American markets while promoting a greater flow of cargo through the port to the Greater Toronto Horseshoe region and its Canadian and U.S. supply chains. It also supports Canada’s trade diversification strategy which is all about securing better trade deals and providing support to innovative, ambitious and hard-working Canadian entrepreneurs so they can achieve success here and in all corners of the world.

This project will have important economic and employment benefits for the region by creating an estimated 524 jobs during construction.

“Our government is investing in Canada’s economy by improving our trade and transportation corridors,” said Minister of Transport Marc Garneau. “We are supporting projects that will efficiently move commercial goods to market and people to their destinations, stimulate economic growth, create quality middle-class jobs, and ensure that Canada’s transportation networks remain competitive and efficient.”