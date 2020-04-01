Commercial border traffic down: CBSA

If you drive a truck, getting across the border into Canada is a much quicker process than it was just a couple of weeks ago, since the Government of Canada announced additional enhanced border measures related to foreign nationals on March 16 and the suspension of non-essential travel along the Canada-U.S. on March 21.

Mike Corkery, a driver for Shandex told trucknews.com that just a few weeks ago it took him three hours to get across the Ambassador Bridge linking Ontario and Michigan.

I ran out of hours. I pretty much got across and had to go to sleep,” he said.

A few days later, when crossing the Peace Bridge at Fort Erie, Ont., Corkery said there were no more than five trucks on the entire bridge.

According to Mart Stuart, a spokesperson for the Canadian Border Services Agency (CBSA), during the week of March 23-29, 2020 there was a 24 per cent drop in truck drivers entering Canada compared to the same time last year.

During the same time, land crossings were down nearly 82%. The 88,290 truck drivers who crossed between March 23 and 29 shared the road with 99,096 other travelers. In contrast, there were 115,239 truck drivers and 916,996 other travelers between March 25 and 31, 2019.

For instance, on March 29, there were 4,473 commercial drivers crossing the border. On March 31, 2019, there were 5,336.

“No measures have been introduced restricting commercial shipments or rendering certain products as non essential,” stated Stuart, who added that CBSA is working with other federal partners to assure businesses that commercial traffic continues.

“Cross-border supply chains are vital to ensure the continued flow of good, including food and medical supplies for all Canadians.