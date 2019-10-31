$1.8B Regina Bypass project officially opened

Regina, SK – The Government of Saskatchewan announced the completion of the Regina Bypass – the largest transportation infrastructure project in the province’s history.

“The opening of the Regina Bypass is an important milestone for our province and will greatly improve the transportation of goods in and out of our province’s capital city,” Premier Scott Moe said. “More importantly, the Regina Bypass will greatly improve the safety of our roads and highways for our families and industries.”

A ceremony was held on the Bypass to mark the opening. Crews will completed a few finishing touches before the route opened to traffic October 29. The Bypass will boost the provincial economy through the efficient movement of goods, reduce traffic congestion and improve safety.

It is estimated that reduced collision rates because of the Bypass will result in $2 to $3 million in annual cost savings from property damage, injuries and fatalities. The savings in terms of human suffering are incalculable.

One of the people on hand for today’s ceremony is Wanda Campbell, who lost her 17 year-old son Lane in a crash on Highway 1 East.

“On August 9, 2013, my life changed forever, and I became an advocate for road safety,” Campbell said. “We can honour Lane’s memory if no other family has to live through the pain we’ve suffered.”

First Responders have already seen safety improvements since the first section of the Bypass opened in 2017.

“Before the Bypass I was on a first name basis with the coroner’s office,” White City Fire Department Chief Randy Schulz said. “Since the first phase of the Bypass opened, we haven’t used our Jaws of Life.”

Safety was top of mind for the thousands of people who worked on the project.

The Regina Bypass had a nearly unblemished safety record during four years of construction. Crews worked nearly five million hours on the Bypass with just one lost-time incident.

“This is a remarkable feat accomplished by a group of public and private partners who considered safety first in every aspect of the job,” Highways and Infrastructure Minister Greg Ottenbreit said.

That partnership extends to the people and local governments that supported the Bypass and patiently worked through the inevitable disruptions caused by construction.

All the Bypass partners wish to extend their thanks to the City of Regina and the Towns of Pilot Butte, White City and Balgonie. They also want to recognize the RMs of Edenwold and Sherwood and the Ochapawace, Cowessess and Zigame Anishinabek First Nations.