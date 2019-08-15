New Canadian 4PL opens its doors

Mississauga, ON — Cedric Millar Integrated Solutions, a Canadian-led supply chain management company, opened its doors to the world in May 2019 with two locations in the Greater Toronto Area, and plans to open offices in Montreal and Vancouver in 2020.

Cedric Millar’s team combines deep expertise and a passion for continuous improvement with their large network of trusted suppliers to build and execute strategic solutions focused on creating flow and eliminating waste in a company’s supply chain.

The company’s founders and leadership team have deep roots in the industry.

Managing Director, Brian Ware, led the Canadian division of Transplace, one of the largest non-asset transportation management companies in North America, prior to joining Cedric Millar. Founding partner, Doug Tozer, has deep and diverse experience in the industry, and is well-known for the tremendous success of Wheels International — a company he founded in the late 80s and sold in 2015.

“From the beginning of my career, my goal has been to use data to develop processes that solve my customers’ problems,” Tozer says. “I’ve built businesses around it. When I saw a gap in the market for companies with complex Canadian supply chains, I found the right people to fill that gap.”

Cedric Millar is not your average logistics provider, Ware says. “Our team is listening, learning, and evolving with the needs of our customers. During a time where the word ‘partner’ is often misused, our aim is to integrate with our customers. We work daily to add value across each aspect of the supply chain that we touch – with a deep understanding of the Canadian context that can help companies all over the world save money and ultimately grow.”

Cedric Millar has more than 650 supplier relationships across Canada and more than 10,000 across North America. It offers a free supply chain analysis to companies interested in seeing their potential savings firsthand.E