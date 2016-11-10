Feds commit $1.5 billion to Oceans Protection Plan

VANCOUVER, B.C.—The government of Canada announced a marine safety plan November 7 that it said is supported by commitments to indigenous co-management, environmental protections, and science-based standards.

The federal government’s plan aims to ensure that Canada’s coasts are protected in a modern and advanced way that ensures environmental sustainability, safe and responsible commercial use, and collaboration with coastal and Indigenous communities.

The $1.5 billion national Oceans Protection Plan has four main priority areas:

creating a world-leading marine safety system that improves responsible shipping and protects Canada’s waters, including new preventive and response measures;

restoring and protecting the marine ecosystems and habitats, using new tools and research, as well as taking measures to address abandoned boats and wrecks;

strengthening partnerships and launching co-management practices with Indigenous communities, including building local emergency response capacity; and,

investing in oil spill cleanup research and methods to ensure that decisions taken in emergencies are evidence based.

The Oceans Protection Plan was developed based on work done over the past two years between Indigenous and coastal communities and various government programs, and will be implemented next year, the government announced.

A significant volume of Canada’s commodities and processed goods are exported via marine transportation. Marine trade employs approximately 250,000 Canadians and injects more than $25 billion to Canada’s economy.

The Oceans Protection Plan will include over $1.5 billion in funding over five years, starting in 2017-18. As soon as 2017, Canadians will begin to see concrete improvements, such as a Maritime Rescue Sub-Centre in St. John’s and legislation introduced to prohibit vessel abandonment in Canadian waterways.

As part of the new marine safety system, improved marine traffic and navigation information – including hydrography and charting – will be provided to mariners, Indigenous peoples, and coastal communities.

Enhanced resources will be provided to the Canadian Coast Guard, including new rescue stations, new towing capacity, and new communications equipment. New research into the impacts of increased shipping on marine ecosystems will be funded. New oil spill response methods will also be funded.

“Canada’s economy, environment and history are inextricably linked to our coastal regions. The $1.5 billion Oceans Protection Plan unveiled today will make Canada a world leader in marine safety and takes a powerful step toward co-management of our coasts with Indigenous and coastal communities, together making sure they remain healthy, clean, and safe for generations to come,” said the Rt. Hon. Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada.

The Chamber of Shipping said it is thoroughly reviewing the federal government’s National Oceans Protection Plan with its membership, which includes a broad base of marine industry-related businesses.

“The Chamber has long enjoyed a positive working relationship with our federal government partners and is pleased with the announcement of increased support and capacity for the Canadian Coast Guard. We also fully agree with the Prime Minister’s statement that ‘First Nations are always first responders’ and recognize this important and developing relationship between the federal government and Indigenous People. Protecting our waterways to ensure long-term sustainability will be achieved through dialogue and partnerships with governments, coastal communities, and industry.”

“We are impressed with the federal government’s progressive approach to improving Canada’s marine safety regime,” stated President, Robert Lewis-Manning.

“The marine industry has asked for many of the actions tabled by the government and these actions should go a long way to build the confidence of Canadians that governments, industry, and coastal communities are committed to keeping our waters safe,” he added.