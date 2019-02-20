DP World acquires European transportation and logistics provider

Dubai, UAE, — DP World PLC announced the acquisition of P&O Ferries.

P&O Ferries is a pan-European integrated logistics business consisting of a market leading roll-on roll-off (Ro-Ro) ferries operation and a European transportation and logistics solutions provider, P&O Ferrymasters. P&O Ferries operates a fleet of 21 vessels on the Short Sea, North Sea and Irish Sea sectors across 11 ports whilst P&O Ferrymasters provides supply chain solutions in 19 European locations. P&O Ferries handles over 2.5mn freight units per year which accounts for approximately 75% of group revenues.

Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Group Chairman and CEO, DP World, said: “We are pleased to announce the return of P&O Ferries back into the DP World family. P&O Ferries is a strong, recognisable brand and adds a best-in-class integrated logistics provider into our global portfolio. Importantly, P&O Ferries provides efficient European freight connectivity building on last year’s acquisition of Unifeeder. This transaction is in line with our strategy to grow in complementary sectors, strengthen our product offering and play a wider role in the global supply chain as a trade enabler.

“P&O Ferries has delivered a robust performance in recent years and we aim to drive further value through increasing efficiencies and offering value-added solutions to our customers. Overall the transaction offers compelling value strategically and financially, and we look forward to P&O Ferries contributing to driving shareholder value in the coming years.”