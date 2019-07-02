CN sees ‘record pace’ continue for grain shipments

Winnipeg, MB — CN announced that western Canadian grain movement in the month of June exceeded 2.3 million metric tonnes (MMT), compared to the three year average of 1.80 MMT and June 2018’s result of 1.99 MMT. The cumulative total of tonnage moved for the 2018-19 crop year is on record pace at 25.5 MMT, or one million metric tonnes ahead of the previous record pace, despite the restrictions on Canadian exports to China.

“Our dedication to providing outstanding service for the Canadian economy contributes to Canada’s reputation as a strong and stable supply chain provider,” said JJ Ruest, president and chief executive officer at CN. “We are investing $210M in rail capacity in North Vancouver to support the expanding coal and grain export terminals and to further encourage the growth of natural resources export supply chains.”

“Our investments and dedicated grain team focused our efforts onto what is going to be a record year,” said Allen Foster, vice president of Bulk at CN. “We are optimistic that the strong pace of shipments we’ve seen in June takes us through to the end of the crop year and we can build on our record shipment pace.”