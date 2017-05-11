XPO Logistics completes rebranding of LTL fleet

GREENWICH, CT — XPO Logistics, Inc., a leading global provider of transportation and logistics solutions, recently announced that it has completed the rebranding of its North American less-than-truckload (LTL) business, the second largest market provider of LTL transportation. The rebranding aligns XPO’s LTL operations in North America with those in Europe, where the company has a large presence.

Tony Brooks, president of the LTL business for XPO Logistics, said, “The rebranding was an extensive undertaking that involved nearly 300 facilities, approximately 8,000 tractors and over 25,000 freight trailers, as well as uniforms for more than 14,300 drivers and dockworkers. Our employees are proud to show the world that they are part of the global XPO team.”

XPO, which acquired Con-way in 2015, stated the former Con-way LTL business has officially been rebranded as XPO’s North American LTL business, according to Brooks. He added that the rebranding effort ran in parallel with “a material evolution of the culture and where XPO wanted to take the Con-Way Freight organization.”

XPO Logistics announced it has completed the rebranding of its North American less-than-truckload business.