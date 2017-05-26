Winter construction season on the Inuvik Tuktoyaktuk Highway completed

INUVIK, NT, — The last winter construction season of the Inuvik Tuktoyakyuk Highway (ITH) concluded last month, and consisted of completing the final two bridges, as well as crushing and stockpiling surface gravel. Construction this summer season will focus on grading, packing, and shaping the base of the highway in preparation for gravel surfacing. Signage and guardrails will be installed this fall.

The ITH is scheduled to be completed by November 15, 2017. Upon opening, it will be the first public highway to the Arctic Ocean, connecting Canada coast to coast to coast. The highway will decrease the cost of living in Tuktoyaktuk by allowing for year-round transportation of goods by road, and support new economic opportunities in the region by enhancing tourism and reducing the costs of development.

“The Government of Canada is pleased to support this critical piece of transportation infrastructure in Northern Canada, which will increase the potential for economic development and support the transportation of goods in the region,” said Member of Parliament for the Northwest Territories, Michael McLeod, on behalf of Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities. “This project will provide greater opportunities, and a better quality of life for those living and working in the North. I look forward to taking part in the celebrations this fall when the Inuvik Tuktoyaktuk Highway officially opens.”

“The opening of the Inuvik-Tuktoyaktuk Highway will represent an important milestone for the Northwest Territories in expanding the transportation system to connect communities, reduce the cost of living, improve access to natural resources, and facilitate increased tourism,” stated Wally Schumann, Minister of Infrastructure, Government of the Northwest Territories. “The project has already contributed to significant local training and employment and will continue to provide social, political, and economic opportunities for residents as a new era of uninterrupted access begins for the community of Tuktoyaktuk.”