Winnipeg gets major roads overhaul

WINNIPEG, Man. — In 2016, Winnipeg was able to upgrade 137 roads thanks, in part, to $36.5 million provided to the City through the federal Gas Tax Fund (GTF). From smaller projects such as sidewalk renewals and granular lane paving, to the major reconstruction and rehabilitation of main roads, these investments are helping to improve travel throughout Winnipeg.

The City also used some of its annual GTF allocation to improve public transit services across the City in 2016.

“The federal Gas Tax Fund gives communities the flexibility to spend money on infrastructure projects where they need it most. Here in Winnipeg, road and sidewalk improvements are a priority, and these projects make the City’s transportation network more efficient and reliable — helping kids travel safely to their schools and workers arrive on time at their jobs. It will also reduce vehicle repair costs and improve the safety and quality of life for residents for many years to come,” said Jim Carr, Minister of Natural Resources.

In 2016-17, the Government of Canada made $68.7 million available to Manitoba communities through the annual federal Gas Tax Fund transfer. In late 2016-17, the Government of Canada transferred and additional $835,093 to Manitoba from unused legacy funding programs through a federal GTF top up. Another $68.7 million (regular allocation) will be made available to municipalities in 2017-2018 for their community infrastructure priorities.

The City of Winnipeg completed 41 road improvements projects in 2015 and is planning to complete over 150 road improvements projects in 2017 thanks in part to its annual funding allocation from the federal GTF.

In 2016, the City of Winnipeg received an allocation of $41.9 M through the federal Gas Tax Fund.

The federal GTF provides predictable, long-term, stable funding for Canadian municipalities every year to help them build and revitalize local public infrastructure. It offers local communities the flexibility to make strategic investments across 18 different project categories, including roads and bridges, public transit, drinking water and wastewater infrastructure, and recreational facilities.

The Government of Canada will provide more than $180 billion in infrastructure funding over 12 years for public transit, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, transportation that supports trade, and Canada’s rural and northern communities.

Budget 2017 proposes over $10.1 billion in trade and transportation projects across Canada. This amount includes $5 billion that will be available for investment through the Canada Infrastructure Bank.