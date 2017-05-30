A windshield on a containership saves fuel and cuts emissions

Tokyo, Japan — Japanese ocean carrier MOL has successfully completed testing a windshield on the bow of one of its containerships, which it claims has saved fuel and reduced CO2 emissions by around 2%.

The windshield was installed on the 2010-built 6,700 TEU MOL Marvel in September 2015 and was monitored during its service on the Asia-North America east coast route.

The horseshoe-shaped shield, which has sufficient strength to meet ClassNK rules concerning wave impact, encloses the front line of the stacked containers to optimize wind resistance.

MOL said: “With today’s larger containerships, the height of the containers loaded on deck has increased, subjecting the vessels to greater wind resistance.”

Obliquely setting containers behind the windshield made the vessel more streamlined, further reducing wind resistance, it added.

And MOL said the windshield also offered protection from problems caused by water, especially “green water” on the bow deck during bad weather.

Data was accumulated by comparing the operational performance of two sister ships on the same route, one with a windshield and one without. The testing eliminated data from the impact of ocean waves and extracting only that on differences in wind resistance.

The results of the analysis were presented at the Japan Society of Naval Architects and Ocean Engineers’ autumn and spring meetings in November and this month.

MOL said the test results confirmed “about 2% average CO2 reduction, sailing at 17 knots per hour, compared with an identical vessel at the same speed without the device installed”.

The carrier was continuing the testing “to confirm the windshield’s seaworthiness and sailing data analysis”, and looked forward to “more advanced technological development” based on the research project.