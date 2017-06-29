Whirlpool to build DC at CN’s Calgary Logistics Park

Calgary, AB — CN celebrated the groundbreaking of Whirlpool Canada’s new distribution centre now under construction at CN’s Calgary Logistics Park in Rocky View County, Alberta.

“We are very pleased to welcome Whirlpool Canada as a major tenant in our state-of-the-art Calgary Logistics Park,” said Andrew Fuller, assistant vice-president of domestic intermodal at CN. “By locating at our Calgary Logistics Park, Whirlpool can provide customers with the supply chain and logistics flexibility they need to service their customers and increase their competitiveness.”

Whirlpool representatives joined CN on Wednesday to break ground on the 425,000-square-foot facility that will serve as a distribution centre for finished Whirlpool appliances coming to Alberta from across North America.

Stephen Stewart, director of supply chain at Whirlpool Canada, said: “Our new regional distribution centre at CN’s Calgary Logistics Park provides us direct connection to CN’s rail network and transportation services, allowing us to deliver our major appliances for our retail partners more efficiently and reliably.”

Opened in 2013, the Calgary Logistics Park connects customers to CN’s rail network and is strategically located between the ports of Prince Rupert and Vancouver and major cities across Canada and mid-America. The Calgary region has long been recognized as one of the most cost-effective places in Western North America to establish a transportation and logistics hub and CN’s logistics park provides fast and easy access to rapidly growing markets in Western Canada, the United States and Mexico.