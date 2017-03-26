Walmart Canada delivering groceries in greater Toronto

MISSISSAUGA, Ont.–Walmart Canada has launched of grocery home delivery for customers in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA).

“We continue to invest in services to make every day easier for busy Canadians,” said Daryl Porter, Vice President of Omni-Channel and Online Grocery at Walmart Canada. “With grocery delivery, we’re providing GTA residents with even greater flexibility and convenience to shop groceries.”

Grocery delivery complements Walmart.ca Grocery Pickup, which is currently offered at 34 Walmart stores in the GTA, as well as four Toronto Penguin Pick-Up locations and Toronto delivery to three condo complexes.

“Whether our customers choose to shop in-store, online, pick up or have their groceries delivered, we want to make Walmart the easiest and most convenient place to shop for everything they need,” added Porter.