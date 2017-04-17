Vitti Logistics using MacroPoint tracking solution

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Vitti Logistics, a 3PL based in Mexico, is now using MacroPoint’s solution to connect with carriers and track domestic loads in Mexico and the U.S. as well as inbound and outbound cross border shipments between, Mexico, the U.S. and Canada.

Vitti is the first 3PL in Mexico to chose the MacroPoint product.

“We chose MacroPoint as our first and only load tracking solution provider to be able to meet the requirements of customers in Mexico, the U.S. and Canada,” said Antonio Luna, managing partner of Vitti Logistics.

“It is very important for both of our business units to have access to load location every step of the way. As a non-asset based 3PL we work with multiple carriers under contract and in our asset-based operation we specialize in providing time critical delivery services. We were looking for a strategic partner to have load location and status updates in one place covering all units that are transporting our customers’ freight.

“From the beginning, MacroPoint was able to provide tracking for our Mexican and U.S. carriers with automatic alerts and an integration with our TMS,” Luna continued. “Those were key factors in our decision to enable MacroPoint and to be able to provide real time visibility to our customer base.”

Vitti Logistics, according to Luna, anticipates a return on investment in MacroPoint by enhancing customer satisfaction. “We also expect an increase in the numbers of loads that can be handled by each of our employees,” he added.

As a non-asset based 3PL, Vitti Logistics brokers domestic loads in Mexico and the U.S., as well as inbound and outbound cross border shipments between Mexico, the U.S. and Canada.