UPS commits to more alternative vehicles as part of report

Mississauga, ON — UPS announced aggressive new sustainability goals to add more alternative fuel and advanced technology vehicles to its fleet while increasing its reliance on renewable energy sources.

The goals, available in the company’s 2016 Corporate Sustainability Report, support UPS’s commitment to reduce its absolute greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from global ground operations 12 per cent by 2025, a goal developed using a methodology approved by the Science Based Targets initiative.

“Because of our size and scale, we know our commitments can shape markets, advance technologies and be a catalyst for infrastructure investments,” said David Abney, UPS Chairman and CEO. “We rely on the ingenuity of our employees, suppliers and technology partners to help us reach goals that will transform the shipping industry and spur innovation.”

UPS has a goal that 25 per cent of the electricity it consumes will come from renewable energy sources by 2025, a dramatic increase from the 0.2 per cent in 2016. In addition, by 2020 UPS plans that one in four new vehicles purchased annually will be an alternative fuel and advanced technology vehicle, up from 16 per cent in 2016. The company also set a new goal that by 2025, 40 per cent of all ground fuel will be from sources other than conventional gasoline and diesel, an increase from 19.6 per cent in 2016.

UPS operates more than 8,300 alternative fuel and advanced technology vehicles worldwide. The company’s fleet includes electric, hybrid electric, hydraulic hybrid, compressed natural gas (CNG), liquefied natural gas (LNG), propane and lightweight fuel-saving composite body vehicles. In addition to its use of alternative vehicles, UPS uses millions of liters of lower-carbon footprint renewable diesel and renewable natural gas (RNG) in its fleet each year.

“UPS is addressing sustainability right here in Canada throughout our own business initiatives, as well as through our customers’ supply chains,” said Christoph Atz, president, UPS Canada. “With our continued investment in Canada, we now have more than 2,880 package cars, tractors and shifters; of which approximately 40 per cent run on low-emission propane. In order to support UPS’s overall alternative fuel goal, in Canada we have a target to have 50 per cent of our fleet running on alternative fuels in 2018.”

In addition to its environmental efforts, UPS outlined in its Sustainability Report workforce and community goals, including its commitment to achieve 20 million volunteer hours by the end of 2020 and its pledge to donate more than $168 million in total charitable contributions in 2020, including humanitarian relief and community safety programs, through The UPS Foundation. The programs provide support to communities around the world, including UPS’s work with partners to deliver life-saving blood, medicines and vaccines to remote communities and its support of relief organizations.