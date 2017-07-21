Union ratifies five-year agreement with CP

Calgary, AB — Canadian Pacific and the Teamsters Canada Rail Conference Maintenance of Way Employees Division announced they have ratified a new five-year agreement.

“We thank the union leadership for their vision and willingness to work with us proactively and collaboratively during this successful bargaining process,” said Keith Creel, CP President and Chief Executive Officer. “This agreement reflects the continuing trend of early, long-term contracts with our unions that ensure stability for our hardworking employees and consistency of service for our customers.”

The agreement received 86 per cent support and is effective January 1, 2018. The agreement ensures wage increases of 2 per cent each year over the term of the contract and provides the opportunity for additional increases of 1 per cent in the fourth and fifth years depending on gains in Revenue Ton Miles.

The union represents approximately 2,000 workers at CP.