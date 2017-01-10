Unifor threatens February strike at DHL

OTTAWA, Ont.– Unifor announced its members could be forced into a legal strike position on Sunday, February 5 if DHL rolls back benefits and work terms.

“Forcing our members into a work stoppage will have far-reaching implications for thousands of DHL customers,” said Unifor National Representative Mario Santos in a release.

Unifor represents all DHL workers outside of Québec.

“DHL is a massively profitable company and our goal is to secure fair compensation for the workers who make DHL successful,” said Santos. “Concessions are a non-starter for our members.”

Unifor’s 800 members at DHL work primarily as express mail couriers and logistics administrators.