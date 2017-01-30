Unifor files for federal conciliation in Loomis Express bargaining

VANCOUVER, B.C.– Unifor has requested that a Federal Conciliation Officer be appointed to facilitate the bargaining process with Loomis Express.

“Based on the proposals tabled by the employer, it is clear that we are headed in two different directions,” said Todd Romanow, Unifor National Representative. “Our members deserve a contract that acknowledges their important contributions to the profitability of Loomis Express.”

The parties entered in to formal bargaining earlier this month on January 16, with a focus on addressing respectful treatment of employees, and contracting out. Unifor said it is not optimistic that the company is interested in reaching an agreement before a disruption in customer service.