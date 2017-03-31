TST Overland enters cross-border LTL partnership

MONTREAL, Que.–TST Overland Express, a wholly owned subsidiary of TFI International, Inc. (formerly TransForce Inc.) and Saia, Inc. announced an exclusive partnership to serve both companies’ US – Canada cross-border less-than-truckload (LTL) customers.

As a result of the partnership, Saia will service TST Overland’s LTL freight entering the United States, and TST Overland will service Saia’s LTL freight entering Canada.

The partnership brings together two companies with deep LTL experience. TST Overland Express was the first Canadian carrier to provide cross-border LTL service in 1952 and the two companies have operated as LTL carriers for a combined 179 years.

The partnership is effective May 22nd, 2017. Cross-border freight will be serviced as usual during the transition period.

“We are pleased to announce this partnership with Saia. Our Canadian customers will benefit from Saia’s extensive network of terminals in the U.S. and, with access to the largest LTL network in Canada, we offer Saia’s US customers unparalleled LTL service in Canada,” said Wayne Gruszka, president of TST Overland Express.

“We are excited to partner with TST Overland, as our companies are well aligned in that we are both focused on industry leading on-time delivery service and low cargo claims experience for our customers,” said Saia Chief Customer Officer, Ray Ramu.

“Saia’s LTL Freight customers will benefit from their extensive cross-border network providing best-in-class LTL service to and from Canada,” Ramu continued.