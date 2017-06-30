Transport Minister signs agreements with Mexico

Mexico City, Mexico — Minister of Transport Marc Garneau signed two agreements with Mexico while in Mexico City as he met with transportation counterparts, elected officials and business leaders to reinforce the important trade and transportation links between the two countries.

Garneau met with Gerardo Ruiz Esparza, Secretary of Communications and Transport, to advance bilateral cooperation, as well as discuss policy challenges and approaches, particularly in the aviation sector.

Garneau and Secretary Ruiz Esparza officially signed amendments to the Canada-Mexico Air Transport Agreement, an important milestone in the ratification of the amended agreement, reached last year. Canada and Mexico already enjoy a liberal air transport relationship, allowing any number of airlines from both countries to offer services between any Canadian and Mexican cities. The amended agreement builds on that by removing administrative requirements to make it easier for airlines to react quickly to market pricing conditions. Canadian and Mexican airlines will also be able to serve third countries when operating between Canada and Mexico, with the prior approval ‎of both governments.

They also signed an agreement to allow Canada and Mexico to work together to identify opportunities to fly drones safely. This partnership allows Canada to showcase its leadership on drone regulations and to exchange best practices with Mexico.

While in Mexico, the Minister also participated in a celebration for the 150th anniversary of Confederation, hosted by Canada’s Ambassador to Mexico Pierre Alarie. Minister Garneau spoke to more than 600 guests about the special ties that Canada and Mexico share and their importance to Canadians.

“This visit was an excellent opportunity to discuss trade and transportation and share ideas with Mexicans in fields such as security, air, trade and North American relationships,” said Garneau. “The signing of two important transportation agreements will enhance our cooperation and support economic growth, prosperity, safety for Canadians and Mexicans alike.”

“I look forward to continuing to work with our Mexican partners to build our transportation links and further our mutual prosperity.”

“One of the goals of Mexico’s aviation policy is to constantly and steadily increase international connectivity,” added Ruiz Esparza. “These agreements are aimed at establishing a dynamic and fruitful bilateral relationship in transport and communication, which will allow us to expedite the flow of people and goods across our borders. This undoubtedly strengthens the links of friendship and cooperation between our countries.”