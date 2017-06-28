Transport Canada names port directors

Ottawa, ON — Transport Minister Marc Garneau announced the following appointments to the boards of directors of various port authorities in Canada and to VIA Rail Inc. The appointees come from diverse backgrounds, with experience in a number of fields, and are active members of their communities. These appointees bring a wide array of technical knowledge and senior executive and corporate governance expertise to the transportation portfolio.

Belledune Port Authority:

Lucien Sonier, Caraquet, New Brunswick (newly appointed as Director; term of three years).

Montréal Port Authority:

Hélène Lauzon, Montréal, Québec (newly appointed as Director; term of three years);

Johanne Lépine, Verdun, Québec (newly appointed as Director; term of two years).

Saint John Port Authority:

Thomas O’Neil, Saint John, New Brunswick (newly appointed as Director; term of three years).

Sept-Îles Port Authority:

Nancy Jourdain, Uashat, Québec (newly appointed as Director; term of three years).

Trois-Rivières Port Authority :

Luc Arvisais, Shawinigan, Québec (re-appointed as Director; term of three years).

Vancouver Fraser Port Authority:

Lisa Ethans, West Vancouver, British Columbia (newly appointed as Director; term of three years);

Eugene Kwan, Vancouver, British Columbia (re-appointed as Director; term of 23 months);

Catherine McLay, Surrey, British Columbia (newly appointed as Director; term of three years);

Richard Turner, West Vancouver, British Columbia (re-appointed as Director; term of one year).

VIA Rail Canada Inc.:

Kathy Baig, Laval, Québec (newly appointed as Director; term of four years);

Daniel Gallivan, Halifax, Nova Scotia (newly appointed as Director; term of three years);

Jonathan Goldbloom, Westmount, Québec (newly appointed as Director; term of four years);

Stanley Ross Goldsworthy, Calgary, Alberta (newly appointed as Director; term of four years);

Annick Guérard, Montréal, Québec (newly appointed as Director; term of four years);

Jane Mowat, Toronto, Ontario (re-appointed as Director; term of three years);

Glenn Rainbird, Belleville, Ontario (newly appointed as Director; term of four years);

Gail Louise Stephens, Victoria, British Columbia (newly appointed as Director; term of four years);

Kenneth Tan, Richmond, British Columbia (newly appointed as Director; term of three years).

The Government of Canada’s appointment process is based on openness and transparency, to ensure highly qualified candidates are appointed who reflect Canada’s diversity, including gender balance.

“I am pleased to announce that these highly qualified Canadians have agreed to serve in the transportation sector,” said Garneau. “Their appointment will ensure continued good governance. I also take this opportunity to thank outgoing board members for their valuable service.”