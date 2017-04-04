Transplace partners pass SmartWay requirements

DALLAS, Tex.–Transplace, a provider of transportation management services and logistics technology solutions, announced that Welch’s, Del Monte Foods, Inc. and other leading shippers have successfully completed 2016 emissions reporting with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) SmartWay Transport Partnership.

Transplace worked with these leading shippers to join the SmartWay program and monitor and submit emissions performance data.

“Welch’s is committed to making environmentally responsible practices part of our daily supply chain operations,” said Ryan Boccelli, associate director, customer operations, Welch’s. “We are happy to work with Transplace and the EPA to report the emissions data needed to help develop strategies to reduce our overall carbon footprint.”

SmartWay is a voluntary and cost-free program that supports companies’ initiatives to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from freight supply chain transportation activities. With more than 3,500 partners across the U.S. and Canada, the program implements its goals to lower freight carbon footprints by conducting and analyzing freight impact research, engaging with freight experts, anticipating and responding to trends, developing strategic resources and communication strategies and serving as an international model.

Transplace has been a SmartWay partner for over a decade and continues to help positively impact the environment by assisting shippers and carriers looking to become partners in the program.

According to Ben Cubitt, senior vice president of engineering & strategic carrier management for Transplace, “We continue to see tremendous interest from both shippers and their customers in favor of tracking emissions performance and putting practices in place to reduce their carbon footprint. By working with our customers to monitor and report their emissions performance data to SmartWay, they are better positioned to identify and implement strategies to reduce their emissions, as well as report those efforts to their customers.”

In addition to helping shippers register for the program and report their carbon accounting practices, Transplace is a three-time winner of the EPA’s SmartWay Excellence Award for making significant contributions to protect the environment through its participation in the SmartWay Partnership.

Transplace works with its customers to implement sustainable business practices into its overall supply chain strategy; this includes using more certified carriers across their transportation network, identifying opportunities for shipment consolidation and modal conversion as well as utilizing LNC/CNG equipment. Transplace is also working with shippers to help their private fleets become SmartWay partners and run as efficiently as possible.

“Welch’s, Del Monte and Transplace recognize that partnering with SmartWay is good for business, people and the environment,” said U.S. EPA’s SmartWay Director Cheryl Bynum. “By partnering with us, these organizations are demonstrating their commitment to sustainability through cleaner, lower-carbon goods movement.”