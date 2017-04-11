Train Trailer expands operations in Quebec with additional facility in Dorval

Dorval, Que.–Train Trailer Rentals announced their new facility in Montreal will be open for business on May 1, 2017. Currently undergoing office renovations, the facility boasts an extra-large yard that will feature a full range of late model trailer types including vans, reefers, chassis, flatbed equipment and shunt trucks.

With two Quebec locations, greater inventory and more maintenance capacity, the new location is located at 10525 le Chemin de la Côte-de-Liesse in Dorval. The industry affectionately refers to it as “the old Kingsway facility”.

Along with regular trailer maintenance programs, emergency roadside and yard service is available 24/7.

Rick Kloepfer, President of Train Trailer states, “Securing a location in the heart of Montreal has been in our plans for a while. When the opportunity came up we were all over it and are excited about opening new doors in the Montreal market. New late model equipment will be coming into both Quebec locations on a regular basis and our experienced team is ready to serve.”