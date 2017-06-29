Total Costs of ground transport flatten: CGFI

Toronto, ON — Results published today by the Canadian General Freight Index (CGFI) indicate that the Total Cost of ground transportation for Canadian shippers increased by 0.2% in April, as compared with March results.

The Base Rate Index, which excludes the impact of Accessorial Charges assessed by carriers, increased by 0.2% in April.

Average Fuel Surcharges assessed by Carriers decreased this month. Fuel was 13.95% of Base Rates in April versus 14.69% in March.

“Total Freight Costs are 0.5% higher than a year ago,” said Doug Payne, President & COO, Nulogx. “Cross Border LTL and Truckload Costs increased marginally while Domestic LTL was flat and Domestic Truckload saw a marginal decrease,” continued Payne.

For full details on the CGFI please visit: www.cgfi.ca