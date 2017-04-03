TIACA welcomes KLM Cargo and Icelandair Cargo as new trustee members

Miami, Fla.–KLM Cargo and Icelandair Cargo have been announced as TIACA’s newest trustee members.

Both organizations are long-standing TIACA members, and the new status means they will help elect the Board of Directors that manages the Association’s affairs and establishes its policy.

The Chairman and Vice Chairman are elected by the Board for two year terms.

Icelandair Cargo is the leading air freight carrier in the Icelandic market, servicing a total of 54 destinations in Europe and North America, including Greenland and the Faroe Islands.

“Icelandair Cargo has been a committed member of TIACA for years and we wanted to play an even stronger role in driving forward critical air cargo initiatives that need to be addressed,” said Gunnar Már Sigurfinnsson, Managing Director, Icelandair Cargo.

“We also believe it is important that small to medium sized companies like us are given a stronger voice, as we look to streamline processes and ensure better harmony across the global air cargo community.”

Air France-KLM Martinair Cargo is the specialized air cargo division of the Air France-KLM Group, offering a worldwide network of 457 destinations from two hubs, Paris Charles de Gaulle and Amsterdam Airport Schiphol.

“By having both Air France Cargo and KLM Cargo as TIACA trustee members we demonstrate our commitment to take a leading role in shaping and supporting the professional development of our industry,” said Marcel de Nooijer, Executive Vice President, Air France-KLM Cargo.

“We feel it is very important to work closely together with other supply chain stakeholders and support the active role of TIACA in stipulating an industry unified voice when it comes to discussing industry developments with regulators.

“We see a lot of change both regulatory and in industry, requiring clear guidance to keep the cargo moving, always safe and secure. We are confident that TIACA will bring value to us and our customers.”

Vladimir Zubkov, TIACA Secretary General, said he was looking forward to working with both organizations as Trustee members.

“I was delighted to meet both Marcel and Kester at the World Cargo Symposium in Abu Dhabi, and work with both of them at the Executive Summit,” said Zubkov.

“We share views on the state of the industry and the ways it should develop further.

“This is an excellent platform for the new phase in our close cooperation.

“We are old friends with Gunnar Már Sigurfinnsson, who is one of the most active participants in the global meetings and professional discussions within both TIACA and IATA.

“Icelandair Cargo and Gunnar personally will be excellent contributors to the work at Trustee level.”