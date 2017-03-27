TIACA announces Miami as location for 2020 Air Cargo Forum

Miami, Fla.–TIACA has announced that its 2020 Air Cargo Forum (ACF) will take place in Miami, Florida, USA, and will be co-located with both Multimodal Americas and Supply Chain Americas.

TIACA’s showcase biennial event brings together supply chain decision makers from across the globe for three days of networking and learning from the experts.

“TIACA is the only association representing all segments of the air cargo supply chain and our ACF presents a unique opportunity for that community to get together to grow business,” said Vladimir Zubkov, Secretary General, TIACA.

“Miami is a vibrant, world-class trade community at the crossroads of the Americas and we are delighted to be holding our 2020 event there.”

Miami International Airport (MIA) is recognised as the world’s largest gateway to Latin America and the Caribbean, handling 83% of all air imports and 79% of all exports to/from the region.

“Miami-Dade County is proud to be named the host of TIACA’s 2020 Air Cargo Forum, and we look forward to welcoming their members and attendees to our community,” said Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos A. Giménez.

“With one of the leading passenger and cargo airports in the world, in addition to world-class amenities throughout our county, we are prepared to host a successful Forum for our global guests.”

MIA is also the first airport in the Western Hemisphere and only the second in the world to be designated by the International Air Transport Association (IATA) as a pharmaceutical freight hub and a trusted industry leader in the transport of pharmaceuticals.

“We are honored that TIACA has chosen MIA to be the host airport for its 2020 Air Cargo Forum,” said MIA Director Emilio T. González.

“As the busiest U.S. airport for international freight and the only U.S. airport among the world’s top 10 in that category, we welcome the opportunity to discuss MIA’s new initiatives and best practices with our counterparts from around the world.”

The Multimodal Americas exhibition and conference and the Supply Chain Americas summit are attended by shippers and industry leaders from across the logistics industry.

“We are delighted to be partnering with TIACA for both the 2018 and 2020 ACFs, as the co-location will bring together leading professionals from across the entire global logistics and air cargo supply chain communities,” said Robert Jervis, Logistics Portfolio Director, Clarion Events.

“This is particularly fitting in a city as vibrant and well-connected as Miami, which is an important logistics hub strategically located at the heart of the Americas and the Caribbean.”

The 2020 event will be held at the Miami Beach Convention Center, which is currently undergoing a USD525 million renovation and is set to become one of the premier expo venues in the Americas.

The 2018 ACF will take place from the 17th to the 19th of October at the Metro Toronto Convention Center in conjunction with the first Multimodal Americas show and in partnership with the Canadian International Freight Forwarders Association (CIFFA).

Last year’s ACF in Paris, France attracted over 2,000 visitors who visited hundreds of exhibitors from across the global air cargo industry.