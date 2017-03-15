Swissport wins African award

Zurich, Switzerland–For the fourth time in a row, Swissport Cargo Services, part of Swissport International, has won the 2017 STAT Times Africa Award “International Ground Handler of the Year for Cargo Services” at the Air Cargo Africa 2017 Conference. Voters from the aviation industry honoured Swissport’s commitment to deliver outstanding services to its cargo customers.

On 22nd February 2017, at the “STAT Times Gala Dinner and Awards” in Johannesburg South Africa, two representatives of Swissport Cargo Services, Colin Baldwin (VP Cargo South Africa) and Jeroen de Clercq (CEO Kenya), accepted the award on behalf of Swissport International. The award is the result of a rigorous selection process by the readers of STAT Times from a group of strong nominees in two voting rounds.

Colin Baldwin states: “Swissport Cargo Services is very proud of this achievement in this competitive category. To be honoured by experts of the aviation industry is testament to our continued efforts throughout the promising Swissport Africa Network in providing our customers with service excellence. With our dedicated staff in the various countries Swissport operates, we will continue to provide cargo services above expectations.”

The awards are instituted in various sectors of the air cargo industry and presented at a stylish gala event. The event is part of the Air Cargo Africa 2017 Conference, a platform that engages the global air cargo community to explore and strengthen networking corridors with the African continent.