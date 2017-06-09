Shell turns to Cando at its Winnipeg operations

Brandon, MB — Thanks to a recent agreement with Shell Canada Limited, Cando Rail Services crews now handle nearly every drop of fuel that rolls through Winnipeg by rail.

Starting in February 2017, Cando began providing switching services at Shell’s Winnipeg operation, in addition to the fuel transload operations in Transcona and already established switching operations for Imperial Oil in Birds Hill.

A service provider to the oil and gas industry across Canada, Cando was brought on to provide supplemental services and qualified track mobile crews, with the goal of increasing Shell’s output to customers. Cando already offers switching and other services to fuel companies all over Canada, including Parkland Fuel Corporation, Gibson Energy, Imperial Oil Limited, Tundra Energy Marketing Limited and at the Co-op Refineries Complex in Regina.

Cando crews are now on-site at Shell’s St. Boniface facility five days a week. The company also performs an array of other duties including light maintenance on the tracks, operating equipment, loading and unloading fuel, and switching cars for CN.

With Cando operators present, Shell can now move cars and product more efficiently, resulting in an immediate productivity increase for Shell, while making it easier for CN to deliver and haul away cars on a scheduled basis. Previously, Shell was moving 18 cars every week. That has risen to upwards of 45 cars, effectively tripling the facility’s productive capacity.

According to the company, one of the key criteria in Cando was selected, was its focus on safety; the company recently won a safety award for its work at an Imperial Oil facility in Edmonton.