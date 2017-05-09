Shell Canada signs fleet card agreement with ATCO

Calgary, AB — Shell Canada, a major player in the fuel and fleet space, announced an agreement to provide Shell Fleet NavigatorTM Card services to ATCO, a leading global corporation in the structures and logistics, electricity, pipelines and liquids, and retail energy space. ATCO will transition more than 2,500 of its drivers across all of ATCO’s business units in B.C., Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba to the Shell Fleet NavigatorTM Card.

“ATCO is a diverse company providing products and services to many different industries,” said Josh Ferguson, National Sales Manager, Commercial Fleet, Shell Canada. “We are thrilled to be working with each of their business groups to develop customized programs and ultimately, help streamline ATCO’s fleet operations.”

The Shell Fleet NavigatorTM Cards’ online management tool, eTRACTM, will enable ATCO’s fleet managers to easily manage fuel spend and gain important insights to help identify new efficiencies.

“We have been fortunate to partner with Shell on a range of projects over the years, and we recognized very quickly the exceptional expertise in fuel management they could bring to bear,” said Sett Policicchio, Managing Director, Shared Services with ATCO. “As we continue to drive efficiency throughout our global operations, we have pursued cost-effective solutions that will help automate, streamline and simplify our business – the Shell Fleet Navigator Card does all of those things, and it will play an important role in supporting our fleet operations moving forward.”