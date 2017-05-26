Seaspan accepts delivery of 14000 TEU containership

Hong Kong China — Seaspan Corporation announced that it has accepted delivery of the YM Wind, a 14000 TEU containership that will commence a fixed rate charter with Yang Ming Marine Transport Corp. for a ten-year term with an option to extend for an additional two years.

The new containership, which was constructed at CSBC Corporation, Taiwan (CSBC), is the ninth 14000 TEU SAVER design containership to join Seaspan’s fleet, and expands the company’s operating fleet to 89 vessels.

Seaspan has entered into a sale leaseback transaction for the YM Wind which provides gross proceeds of approximately $144 million. The proceeds will be used to pay for the final YM Wind delivery instalment of approximately $75 million, with the remainder used for general corporate purposes including debt repayment. The lease has a term of 12 years, and Seaspan has an option to purchase the vessel at a pre-determined fair value after 9.5 years.