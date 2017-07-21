SCMA highlights NAFTA concerns

Toronto, ON — The Supply Chain Management Association of Canada, while supportive of efforts to modernize the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), have identified, in a letter to the government, three priority areas, including trade facilitation and border controls, e-commerce and regulatory alignment.

“SCMA is very supportive of this effort to modernize the NAFTA, but with this unique opportunity also comes great risk,” stated the letter sent to Global Affairs Canada and signed by SCMA President and CEO Christian Buhagiar and Board Chair Michael J. Ownes. “As Canada proceeds with renegotiations, our members have stressed the importance of avoiding the possibility of triggering harm to the trade and business partnerships already established across our borders. Confidence is vital to ensuring the continuity of our supply chains and operations. Disruptions to the $1.3 trillion in annual trade across North American borders could put at risk millions of jobs and businesses, all of whom are reliant on the NAFTA. Uncertainty due to extended negotiations will have real consequences in how the marketplace and businesses respond and position their interests. Ensuring a sound, responsible and timely review of NAFTA is vital, all the while, it is critical that the modernization is precise enough to avoid unintended consequences to our current trading practices.”

Click here to view the letter.