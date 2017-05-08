Schneider grows its footprint with new facility in New England

GREEN BAY, WI — The famous New England landscape is about to get even more colorful with the grand opening last week of a new Schneider facility in Shrewsbury, Massachusetts.

Schneider – a premier truckload, intermodal and logistics provider known for its bright orange equipment – is responding to industry demand by expanding its footprint in this growing region. The Shrewsbury facility will accommodate Schneider’s Van Truckload, Bulk, Dedicated and Intermodal service offerings and immediately bring new employment opportunities to the area.

The new Shrewsbury facility means more local transportation resources and operational infrastructure for area shippers in this growing region.

“We’re really excited about the opening of our new Shrewsbury facility,” said Cathy Petrilli, division manager at Schneider. “Not only is it in a great location with proximity to major metropolitan cities, but it underscores our commitment to the greater New England area. Plus, it enables us to provide more capacity to shippers who move freight in and through the region.”

The new facility will also deliver an enhanced experience for the company’s drivers in New England, who can now enjoy these benefits close to home: