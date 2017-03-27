Sam’s Club names Saddle Creek as 3PL Service Provider of the Year

Lakeland, Fla.–Sam’s Club wholesaler recognized Saddle Creek Logistics Services as its 2016 “3PL Service Provider of the Year” in this 25th year of their working relationship.

In presenting the award, The wholesaler recognized Saddle Creek’s outstanding performance for a number of key metrics, including:

Having three DCs ranked in the top seven Operations Index rankings out of the 25 dry DCs in the Sam’s Club network.

Flawless execution and support for new club openings.

Proactive communications to ensure optimal disaster relief support during flooding, hurricane, tornado, and winter storm events.

Consistency with operational metrics achievement and financial performance to budget.

“We succeed when our suppliers do,” said Derek Jemeyson, senior director of distribution operations for Sam’s Club. “Year after year, Saddle Creek continues to raise the bar high, exceeding our expectations and delivering a standard of excellence that is second to none. It’s evident in the 25 years we’ve been doing business with Saddle Creek that they care as much about our business as we do.”

“This award is especially meaningful as we celebrate 25 years with Sam’s Club,” said Tony Ritchie, Saddle Creek’s senior director of distribution. “We have never taken this relationship for granted, and we always strive for excellence in service. We’re proud of all our associates for helping us to achieve peak performance. We look forward to providing best-in-class service for years to come.”

Saddle Creek handles the consolidation and distribution of products to Sam’s Club stores through integrated cross-dock operations and transportation services. The 3PL operates four distribution centers for the wholesaler: Lakeland, Fla.; Villa Rica, Ga.; Hattiesburg, Miss.; and Jacksonville, Fla.