Purolator suspends shipments pending union talks

MISSISSAUGA, Ont.–Purolator, in a statement said it is “looking forward to resuming collective bargaining in light of the decision by 56 per cent of the members of Teamsters Canada to reject the company’s latest offer.”

The union also issued 72-hours’ notice of a possible strike, which would commence Wednesday March 29 at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Purolator said it is optimistic that an agreement will be reached quickly. However, the company is suspending acceptance of new shipments effective Tuesday, March 28, 2017.

They said they expect shipments currently in the system prior to March 28 will be delivered.

“We apologize to our valued customers for this unfortunate disruption,” said Ken Johnston, Vice President of Human Resources and Labour Relations at Purolator.

“We are deeply disappointed in the outcome of Sunday’s vote and in Teamsters Canada’s decision to issue 72-hours’ notice for strike action. However, we look forward to returning to the bargaining table, working diligently to negotiate a new agreement and getting back to delivering our customers’ packages.”

For the latest updates on the temporary service suspension, please visit www.purolator.com.