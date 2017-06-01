Purolator International launches intra-U.S. expedited forwarding services

Jericho, NY — Purolator International, a leading provider of North American logistics, today launches an expedited forwarding service for domestic U.S. shipments.

The service is available for next day, two-day, or three to five-day delivery. For shipments that require a specialized delivery window, Purolator International also offers guaranteed Elite service.

Purolator International’s expedited forwarding service offers complete U.S. coverage, using a connected distribution network made up of hubs, airports, and qualified transportation partners. Leveraging years of expertise, Purolator International provides reliable and secure shipping with an on average arrival performance rate of 99.4% and competitive pricing.

“Over the past 20 years, Purolator International has evolved significantly. While we’ve always been a freight forwarder, the bulk of our business has been driven by northbound transportation into the Canadian market,” said John Costanzo, President, Purolator International. “In 2017, I’m committed to expanding our domestic expedited forwarding service to truly become a single source provider for retailers, manufacturers, wholesalers and distributors across the United States.”

A key component of the expedited forwarding service is Purolator International’s elevated level of personal service called PuroTouch. Every customer has a dedicated contact within Purolator International who evaluates each customer’s business requirements to build solutions tailored to their specific needs, and takes a hands-on approach to transportation management, from the very first call to final delivery.