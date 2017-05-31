Program for Canada Logistics Conference 2017 released

Toronto, ON — Canada Logistics Conference, the annual thought leadership event for all supply chain logistics professionals presented by CITT, has opened early bird registration and announced its full program.

The Conference returns to Montreal on October 25-27 2017, bringing together delegates from across Canada for networking events and learning sessions on critical issues presented by industry thought leaders.

“This year, there are a full 10 learning sessions, in addition to the dedicated networking events.” Said Catherine Viglas, President & CEO of CITT. “The program has a strong focus on the future and preparing supply chain professionals for the uncertainties and opportunities the field faces now and in the coming years.”

Digital Disruption and Tech Innovation: The Future of Supply Chain, with speakers from UPS and CH Robinson, will give delegates insight into the opportunities created by fast-emerging technology as used by these two leading edge businesses. Evolving trade regulations will also be on the minds of many in the near future – and delegates can expect the latest analysis and prediction in two separate, in-depth sessions: Legal Update: Canada-US Trade and International Trade Agreements: Implications and Opportunities. These will be complimented by Transportation Buying Trends, an annual exclusive look at industry data from Canadian Shipper.

Canada Logistics Conference also features leadership sessions every year, looking at shifts in the modern workplace relevant to people in supply chain logistics. This year’s program includes Leading, Coaching, and Inspiring Multigenerational Teams focusing on managing the new demographics of the workplace and Creating a Personal Brand: The ‘Me Inc’ to help delegates make decisive choices in fast-paced environments.

The learning is rounded out by Inventory and Warehouse Efficiency – an immediately practical, profit-optimizing session, and detailed inside looks at how two iconic businesses have adapted to the challenges and opportunities of the modern supply chain: CP – Inside a Class I Railroad and Ports in the Supply Chain: The Perspective from Montreal. Delegates will get also see a case study Building the New Champlain Bridge, focusing on the transportation challenges of the massive and complex project.

Networking opportunities for the conference include many dedicated breaks for connecting with other delegates between sessions and the popular Awards Dinner, where the CITT Award of Excellence and other honours are awarded.

Early Bird registration rates are currently available for a limited time for Canada Logistics Conference 2017 until August 10th. Delegates are encouraged to register early to secure a spot.

