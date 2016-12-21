Prime Minister announces allocation of a new towing vessel to British Columbia

BURRARD INLET, B.C.–Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced that the second of the two emergency towing vessels promised in the Oceans Protection Plan would operate on Canada’s West Coast.

The vessels will help the Canadian Coast Guard tow large commercial ships – including tankers – that are in distress and that pose a hazard to safe navigation, the marine environment, public health and local economies.

This is one of many measures included in the $1.5 billion Oceans Protection Plan that the Government of Canada announced in November 2016 aiming to make Canada a world-leader in marine safety.

“In November, the Government of Canada announced a new Oceans Protection Plan that will help make Canada a world-leader in marine safety and keep our coasts healthy, clean and safe. Part of that plan is to lease two new emergency towing vessels to help ensure that the Coast Guard has sufficient towing capacity to help commercial ships in distress. Both of these vessels will operate on Canada’s West Coast and help to keep large disabled vessels off BC’s pristine coasts,” said the Rt. Hon. Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada.

The Oceans Protection Plan will include over $1.5 billion in funding over five years, starting in 2017-18. Under the Oceans Protection Plan two new vessels will be leased with the ability to tow large commercial ships, including tankers. The vessels will be operated by the Canadian Coast Guard on Canada’s West Coast. In addition, towing capacity will be added to major Canadian Coast Guard vessels on the East and West coasts.