Port Saint John modernization project starting

Saint John, N.B. — Work on the $205 million West Side Modernization Project for the Port of Saint John’s container terminal will soon become more visible.

The West Side Modernization Project is funded by a three-way partnership between the Government of Canada, the Government of New Brunswick and Port Saint John, with each partner contributing one-third.

Port Saint John recently awarded the design engineering contract to joint venture firm Hatch Dillon. As a Canadian owned and operated business, Hatch Dillon bring together a broad spectrum of experience on marine infrastructure projects at major ports in Canada and the United States. The Hatch Dillon joint venture team includes a collaboration with Baird & Associates, Conquest Engineering and Vickerman & Associates which extend the engineering and marine infrastructure experience of the West Side Modernization Project team to a global level.

“The Board of Directors is pleased that this important milestone in the West Side Modernization Project has been achieved and commend staff and management on all of their work on the project. There is no doubt that this is a major step to position Port Saint John for future opportunity,” said Philip Brewer, Chair of the Board for Port Saint John.

“Since last summer’s Federal-Provincial funding announcement, we at Port Saint John have been working diligently behind the scenes to line up the start of the project. With the awarding of the design engineering contract to Hatch Dillon everyone will begin to see the signs of the project starting up in the coming weeks and months,” said Jim Quinn, President & CEO of Port Saint John.

“Hatch and Dillon are honoured to partner with the Port on this significant project for the Port and the Region. Projects of this scale and complexity happening in Saint John do not come along everyday and we look forward to working with the Port team on the West Side Modernization Project,” said Darcy Harris, Project Manager for Hatch Dillon JV.

“The Hatch Dillon team is proud to be a part of this monumental project and is committed to a long-term, sustainable partnership with Port Saint John. Our strategic partnership combining Dillon Consulting’s local presence, experience and insight with Hatch’s world-renowned mega-project delivery expertise will provide innovative solutions for this project creating a positive impact for the port and the community at large,” said Lorne Flowers, P.Eng., Engineering and Design Team Lead, Hatch Dillon JV.