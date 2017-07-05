Port Saint John adds new container line to roster

Saint John, NB – Port Saint John is pleased to announce the addition of the third largest container line in the world, CMA-CGM. CMA CGM will offer a new container service at Port Saint John, providing weekly connection to global markets.

CMA-CGM is not only one of the world’s leading container lines but also has developed innovative technology which places them as a leader in the movement of refrigerated goods by container. The Port Saint John weekly call on CMA-CGM’s Cagema service will begin the week of August 21st and will offer transhipment to the world via their hub in Kingston, Jamaica.

“The addition of CMA-CGM to the services available to shippers and receivers in the region and beyond provides even more opportunity to access new markets with their products. CMA-CGM’s technical specialization with reefer containers is a vital addition to the existing offerings at Port Saint John” said Jim Quinn, President & CEO of Port Saint John.