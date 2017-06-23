Port of Prince Rupert highlights diversification success

Prince Rupert, BC, — The Port of Prince Rupert this week highlighted the expansion of trade capacities and continued success of its diversified growth strategy in 2016. Details of the Port’s activities and financial results were discussed during its Annual Public Meeting, held on Tuesday, June 20th at the North Coast Convention Centre in Prince Rupert.

The meeting included an open house at which attendees spoke with Port staff representing its distinct business development, community relations, environmental sustainability and marine operations functions.

The Port’s executive team detailed the success and challenges experienced in the previous year, including the 18.9 million tonnes processed by the port’s terminal operators in 2016. Despite a 4% decrease in total volume through the port, volumes of grains and biofuel remained strong, and coal throughput at Ridley Terminals began a steady recovery after several consecutive years of decline. 2016 was also a strong year for the Port’s finances, with a record total revenue of $67 million and total assets surpassing $237 million.

“The Port is growing its capacities and capabilities, and just as importantly, we’re ensuring that growth is occurring responsibly and safely,” said Bud Smith, Chair of the Port’s Board of Directors. “Sustainable growth demands that we plan for the long term economically, environmentally and socially. Our success is built not only on the relationships we foster with customers and supply chain partners, but also on our ability to share values and benefits with the communities where we operate.”

“The developments we saw across our port and its various lines of business in 2016 were remarkable, whether it was securing investments in new terminals, the introduction of new services or simply the growth of export cargo volumes,” said Don Krusel, President and CEO of the Port of Prince Rupert. “We saw similar results with the practices, procedures and programs we continue to evolve and improve to ensure we are well positioned for the safe and responsible growth we project over the coming decade.”