The Port of New York and New Jersey developing Port Master Plan

New York, NY — The Port of New York and New Jersey is developing a Port Master Plan (PMP).

The PMP will guide the port’s growth and development through a decision-making process aimed at continuing to enhance the port’s position as the premier North American East Coast gateway to 2045.

To do this, the PMP will establish an informed and comprehensive road map designed to increase operational efficiency; optimize land utilization, business planning, capital requirements, and customer relation strategies; reduce environmental impacts; and enhance revenue opportunities.

Special attention will be paid to engage the port’s various stakeholders, as well as to capitalize on earlier investments made by The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey and its port tenants.

Stakeholders include representatives throughout the entire supply chain from the maritime, transportation, logistics, and distribution industries, as well as planning organizations, regulatory agencies, labor groups, host communities, and elected officials. Transparency, inclusivity, and feedback from all these entities is considered paramount for the success of the PMP to gather information and direct decision-making from a well-informed position moving forward.

“We consider the PMP critical to the continued success, economic impact, and growth of the Port of New York and New Jersey, as well as the many customers it serves,” said Molly Campbell, Port Department Director for the Port Authority.

Customer and tenant outreach has been ongoing, but to further the PMP, the Port Authority’s Port Department will hold an invitation only Port Planning Summit on May 3, 2017 at Port Authority headquarters in New York City.

The Summit advances all customer and tenant outreach conducted to date by gathering select participants from a range of agencies and organizations.

Each participant has extensive experience in the realms of regional planning, logistics, transportation, and infrastructure.

The Summit will provide participants with an opportunity to learn from one another, engage in thought-provoking discussion, and contribute to developing the PMP’s long-range goals.