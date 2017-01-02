Port of Montreal welcomes first ocean-going vessel in 2017

MONTREAL, Que.– The Port of Montreal has welcomed the first ocean-going vessel in 2017 to cross its downstream limits at Sorel, without a stopover, January 1 at 03 :16. The ship is the Chem Sirius, flying the Liberia flag.

The Chem Sirius, under the command of Captain Danel Ju, is a chemical tanker operated by Ace Tankers CV and represented in Montreal by the SMK Tanker Agency. The Chem Sirius left the Port of Antwerp in Belgium on December 19.

On Wednesday, January 4, the Port of Montreal will award the 178th Gold-Headed Cane at the ceremony celebrating the arrival each year of the first ocean-going vessel to reach Montreal without a stopover. This ceremony will mark this great tradition in the marine community as well as the 375th anniversary of the City of Montreal and the 150th anniversary of the Confederation of Canada.