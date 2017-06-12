Port of Johnstown investment attracts new business

Johnstown, ON — Port of Johnstown officials reported that infrastructure investments have attracted new business from the agricultural and steel sectors as it opened its doors Saturday to the local community as well as politicians and business leaders for its 2nd annual Port Day.

“This summer, the port will be receiving shipments of specialized steel for use in the construction industry,” said Robert Dalley, general manager of the Port of Johnstown. “This is a new cargo for us and it will be delivered by ship to our revamped Harbour Front dock. Last year, the port also spent $2.2 million on more grain storage and automating equipment in the grain elevator. The new grain bins were immediately filled with non-GMO corn from Ingredion Canada Corporation to manufacture products at its Cardinal plant. We’re now in the early stages of creating a long-term storage and processing agreement with them.”

Township of Edwardsburgh/Cardinal Mayor Pat Sayeau added that there has been an improved trend in cargo volumes being shipped through the port by truck, rail and ship since the completion of the port’s $35 million infrastructure upgrades. “This strategic investment by three levels of government, including our Township, has really paid off in terms of increased taxes and revenues flowing back into our community and giving local companies more sustainable, efficient transportation options.”

Mayor Sayeau was joined by a roster of speakers at the Port of Johnstown’s 2nd Annual Port Day including MP Gord Brown (Leeds and Grenville), MPP Steve Clark (Leeds-Grenville) Chamber of Marine Commerce Vice-President of Operations Robert Turner, HMCS Goose Bay Lt. Commander Robert Tucker and Captain Terry Weller, Commanding Officer, CCGS Corporal Teather CV.

The free community event featured tours of the CCGS Corporal Teather C.V., and the Navy vessel HMCS Goose Bay and attracted more than 1000 attendees.

Chamber of Marine Commerce Vice-President of Operations Robert Turner reported an overall positive outlook for Great Lakes-St. Lawrence shipping. “Every day, the cargo moved on the St. Lawrence Seaway contributes $50 million worth of economic activity to Canada and the U.S. This season, shipping volumes across the region are increasing in tandem with improving economies in Canada and the U.S. Our members are chasing new business that is attracting investment and jobs to waterfront communities. But, ultimately, we believe there is an even greater opportunity that lies within Great Lakes-Seaway shipping’s wider social and environmental contributions. Moving more cargo by ship would reduce urban congestion and play a significant role in meeting Canada’s environmental goals to reduce carbon emissions. Marine shipping is an attractive choice for governments committed to a sustainable future.”