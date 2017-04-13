Port of Hamburg consolidates role in Austria

Hamburg, Germany—With record total volume of 296,000 TEU in 2016, the Port of Hamburg remains Austria’s most important trading partner in containerized shipping.

Alexander Till, Manager of the Port of Hamburg Representative Office in Vienna, is convinced that the trend will also continue this year: “Following many discussions with Austrian decision-makers in the first quarter, one may say that 2017 too will again be a successful year for the Port of Hamburg in Austria.”

More and more decision-makers are realizing that 98 percent of shipments to and from Austria via Hamburg are being handled by environment-friendly rail.

“At a time when ecological footprint per container is of growing importance, this gives the Port of Hamburg a crucial competitive advantage,” Till said.

Overall, around 42 percent of Austrian container volume is handled on services via Hamburg.

“Its central geographical location makes the Austrian market hotly contested among several European ports. In recent years, the Southern ports, especially, have managed to increase their market shares. Even in this challenging market environment, the Port of Hamburg has invariably proved able to defend its dominant role,” Till explained.

Excellent rail links, the dense departure frequency of daily container block trains, as well as the Port of Hamburg’s high number of direct worldwide liner services all contribute to this success.

Backed up by Port of Hamburg Marketing’s activities, numerous business links with the Austrian sea freight sector have also thrived for many years. The Vienna Representative Office’s marketing activities are reflected in the organization over the last ten years of more than 30 Austria-wide workshops that are also recognized outside Austria.