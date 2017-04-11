Polymer Logistics celebrates opening of service centre

Dublin, Georgia–Polymer Logistics has opened its Dublin, Georgia Service Center. Strategically located with easy access to Interstates 16 and 75, the service centre will support the company’s rapidly growing customer base in the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic states.

The facility will provide Reusable Plastic Container (RPC) pooling, sanitizing, and redistribution logistics to service Polymer Logistics customers. It is the fifth Polymer Logistics service center in the US, joining operations in Salinas and Riverside, CA, San Antonio, TX, and Portage, IN.

Polymer Logistics owns and operates its service centers across the country.

“Polymer Logistics is the industry innovator and a global leader in retail-ready reusable packaging. For example, we pioneered the design and launch of wood grain RPCs and display units, which have been recognized for their ability to increase fresh produce sales,” said Fred Heptinstall, CEO of Polymer Logistics North America.

“In addition, we provide a full line of RPC solutions that support profitable retail growth across a broad range of categories and channels. The Dublin Service Center supports our expanding geographic reach, volume growth, and on-going commitment to delivering outstanding customer service.”

The Dublin Service Center incorporates the latest technology for energy conservation, product handling, and high-capacity reusable transport container washing, sanitizing, and drying. The state of the art tunnel washer provides advanced spin-drying and folding capabilities, as well as the latest Worker and Food Safety features for customers and employees.

The facility, built by local construction company, Dublin Construction, has high efficiency lighting, variable frequency drivers and compressors to manage energy consumption, and thermal insulation on water and stem pipes to maintain temperature and reduce energy use.

“We are excited to become part of the Dublin-Laurens County community. We appreciate the support we have received in the development of this project,” said Heptinstall. “We look forward to a successful operation and to supporting economic growth in our new neighborhood.”

The ceremony was attended by company leadership, community elected officials, Dublin-Laurens County Development Authority (DLCDA) board members, as well as company partners and customers.

“We are proud to have Polymer Logistics in our community as our sixth international company,” said DLCA Chairman Roger Folsom. “Their impact on our community is already visible, and we are excited to witness their growth and success. We are grateful for their investment and commitment to Dublin-Laurens County.”