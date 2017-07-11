Polaris makes pair of executive appointments

Toronto, ON — Dave Cox, President Polaris Transportation Group announced that Jon Saunders will be promoted to the newly created position of CEO, Polaris Supply Chain and that David Dickson has been promoted from Director Operations, to VP Operations for Polaris Transportation

In his new role, Saunders will continue to report directly to Cox with the mandate to lead Polaris’ four emerging business divisions, namely: Polaris Global Logistics, Polaris Motor Freight USA, J.G. Drapeau and Commercial Warehousing. Mr. Saunders will continue to lead the Group’s ongoing international acquisition agenda.

Saunders joined Polaris in January of 2015 as Vice President Finance for the Group of Companies. Shortly after he took on the additional responsibility as CEO Polaris Global Logistics, which has grown markedly over a short period of time. Over the last 2.5 years he has been very active with industry related speaking engagements and panel discussions helping to promote the Polaris brand to new markets. Saunders holds an MBA with distinction from the Richard Ivey School of Business and his extensive background in finance and supply chain management made him an ideal candidate for this newly created position.

“Jon has been a great asset to our company and was the champion behind the recent acquisitions of J.G. Drapeau Transport and Commercial Warehousing Limited,” said Cox. “Since coming on board, he has taken on multiple roles and responsibilities and was the hands down candidate to accelerate our multi-faceted supply chain initiatives going forward. Jon has an analytical mind, is a great team builder and has an uncanny ability to visualize new roads ahead that fit our future growth plans.”

Dickson will be reporting directly to Cox as well and is tasked with strengthening the processes and infrastructure necessary to execute the future growth plans of the organization.

Dickson joined Polaris two years ago and has shown his prowess in managing the LTL operations of the leading LTL, Cross Border carrier. According to Cox, “With the recent passing of our President and my father Larry Cox, I have been very fortunate to have talented individuals like David Dickson on hand to take on additional responsibilities. During his time here, David has brought many improvements to our LTL operations. He has vision and the ability to turn that vision into actions to improve processes and create higher operational efficiencies. David and I will be working together on our road of continuous improvement and well managed growth strategies.”

Dickson will be based out of the Polaris head office facility in Mississauga, Ontario.